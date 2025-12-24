News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Breaking down barriers to instant identity checks
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Matthew Lee, co-founder and CEO of Fill Easy, explains at HKSTP Pavilion during FinTech Week of how the start-up’s AI-enabled e-KYC platform verifies identities across borders within minutes.
Top News
Read More
HK$9m ketamine haul found in suitcase at HK airport
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Man arrested for attacking half-sister in Cheung Sha Wan flat
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
4 arrested for illegal street gambling in Shek Kip Mei
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
4 scalpers arrested outside Jacky Cheung concert in HK crackdown
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
CHP confirms imported measles case, urges vaccination before travel
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Customs seizes HK$2m in suspected cocaine at airport
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at On Ning Garden flat in Tseung Kwan O
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Over 970 pigs at Yuen Long culled for African Swine Fever
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
ImmD anticipates 11.52mn travelers in HK during Xmas and New Year season
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
HK tourist killed in Kanas ski resort avalanche in Xinjiang
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Customs Seizes $13.78m worth of suspected smuggled cattle gallstones in private car
HONG KONG NEWS
21-12-2025 04:47 HKT
MTR announces ban on electric mobility devices starting Jan 1
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
San Po Kong woman dies in bloody fall outside supermarket
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.