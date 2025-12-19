News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Cyberport 5: Hong Kong’s new Landmark for Innovation & Technology is Ready for the Future
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
The Cyberport Expansion Project includes the construction of the Cyberport 5 building and the revitalization of the community-beloved Waterfront Park.
Cyberport
Innovation
Technology
I&T Center
Top News
Read More
Green Infrastructure You Can See and Feel
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 09:00 HKT
Government, Cyberport, and industry unite to build a smarter, safer Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 14:30 HKT
HKSTP names San Tin hub ‘INNOPOLE’ to drive AI-led industries
TECH & STARTUP
17-10-2025 10:15 HKT
HOY TV “AI for Humans” explores how AI and robotics are revolutionizing property management in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
06-10-2025 15:00 HKT
BrainCo sets up Asia-Pacific HQ at Hong Kong Cyberport, eyes global expansion
TECH & STARTUP
29-09-2025 20:39 HKT
From Chalkboards to Chatbots: How AI is Transforming the Future of Education
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 15:00 HKT
Streamlined access to Northern Metropolis sites reportedly on policy docket
TECH & STARTUP
16-09-2025 15:53 HKT
HOY TV’s “AI for Humans” explores how Cyberport and HK universities’ are shaping the future of AI talent
HONG KONG NEWS
16-09-2025 13:00 HKT
HOY TV “AI for Humans” explores how Cyberport AI Community and HKBU are harnessing AIGC to revitalize Chinese culture
HONG KONG NEWS
08-09-2025 10:45 HKT
HOY TV’s “AI for Humans” explores how the skies are becoming Hong Kong’s new growth frontier
HONG KONG NEWS
25-08-2025 16:45 HKT
HK cancels New Year's Eve fireworks; plans alternative countdown event
HONG KONG NEWS
17-12-2025 20:57 HKT
Four robbers loot 1 billion yen from Sheung Wan money changer; mainland man arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
Cathay Pacific plane enters Manila runway without clearance, forces second flight to abort landing
WORLD NEWS
18-12-2025 05:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.