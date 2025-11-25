News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Jockey Club’s Basketball Boost Ignites Youth Dreams
HONG KONG NEWS
10 mins ago
Local basketball professionals encourage young players to seize the opportunity to pursue their basketball dreams through this new initiative.
31-year-old woman dies after collapsing in Tuen Mun flat
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Man arrested for brandishing cutter during smoking dispute in Mong Kok park
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Ocean Park offers dual-visit tickets for HK residents with panda updates
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Police arrest 19 in Kowloon City and Hung Hom illegal worker operation
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Car mounts pavement after police chase in Hung Hom, driver arrested with drugs
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
HK cemetery founder's ashes stolen in ransom scheme targeting wealthy families
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
HK hosts inaugural IBF World Championships, Welcoming 300 Bowlers from 31 Nations
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Ashley Westwood out as Hong Kong head coach after Asian Cup heartbreak
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Govt suspends contractor bids after worker’s fatal drill accident in Sai Kung
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
23-11-2025 15:51 HKT
Man attempts suicide by rat poison in Diamond Hill, also urges daughter to consume it
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 05:19 HKT
Elderly woman fatally struck by tourist bus in Mong Kok; driver arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
