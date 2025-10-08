News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
DesignerCon Asia debuts at AsiaWorld-Expo, energising the city’s creative scene
HONG KONG NEWS
51 mins ago
Rebranding taxi drivers with image building as industry challenges bring immense pressure
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Work-smart cabbie defies traffic jam with knowledge and professionalism Spending Extra Time Going the extra mile to help passengers, filling every journey with human touch
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
63-year-old driver arrested for wrong-way driving in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
(Video) Man arrested after Mid-Autumn illegal fireworks damages vehicles in Yuen Long
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
14 arrested in 2-day crackdown on drunk, drugged driving and racing
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
3 Pakistani men arrested after brawl in Kwun Tong park
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Indonesian woman attacked by boyfriend in Sham Shui Po, suspect flees
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
49-year-old man found dead in Tai Po residence
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
HK$100,000 in jewelry, cash stolen from Tsuen Wan's Allway Gardens
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Golden Week ends with mainland tourists Savoring Hong Kong’s festive charm
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Indonesian helper attacked in Tsing Yi, suspected assailant falls to death
BREAKING NEWS
07-10-2025 04:12 HKT
Beyond the skyscrapers: Tourists uncover HK's hidden “little Japan”
HONG KONG NEWS
06-10-2025 21:00 HKT
Nancy Wu ties the knot with doctor husband in sweet wedding celebration
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
06-10-2025 15:34 HKT
