Beyond the stolen beef and shrimp: The tricky business of policing all-you-can-eat

HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

Simon Wong Kit-lung recreates scenes from the viral video.
Simon Wong Kit-lung recreates scenes from the viral video.

Hong Kong’s The Last Dance enters the Oscar race
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
26-09-2025 19:35 HKT
(File Photo)
Jet Li sparks concern with hospitalization, spotted at Beijing car dealership with rare billion-yuan bead
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
26-09-2025 18:14 HKT
A tree lies toppled by Super Typhoon Ragasa’s fierce winds in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 16:32 HKT
The Citibank logo is displayed at a branch in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
HK to halt rate cuts after 12.5 bps trim, Citibank says
MARKET
23-09-2025 14:58 HKT
Honey trap: Duo jailed over hotel kidnap and $40,000 ransom plot
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 14:23 HKT
Four HK Student proposals could be carried aboard China’s space station
HONG KONG NEWS
22-09-2025 13:34 HKT
Michelin-guided Kai Kai dessert relocates after four decades
HONG KONG NEWS
19-09-2025 12:35 HKT
HK logs one chikungunya fever case, bringing total to 14
HONG KONG NEWS
10-09-2025 18:57 HKT
Obese surpass undernourished youths for first time, UN warns
WORLD NEWS
10-09-2025 17:00 HKT
Fire and fall tragedy at Tuen Mun flat tied to property dispute
HONG KONG NEWS
02-09-2025 20:00 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
