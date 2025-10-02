Tropical storm edges toward the Philippines and may grow to a typhoon on path toward China

Read More
China replaces senior diplomat as questions persist on his whereabouts
01-10-2025 16:37 HKT
How does the Cebu quake compare in seismically vulnerable Philippines?
01-10-2025 16:10 HKT
Asian factories struggle as soft China, US demand takes toll
01-10-2025 12:54 HKT
Philippines quake death toll rises to 69 , official says
01-10-2025 10:39 HKT
Tanker carrying 7th sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 cargo berths at China port
30-09-2025 16:36 HKT
Hong Kong overnight rate hits 5pc, year's peak
30-09-2025 12:22 HKT