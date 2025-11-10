New World releases sales brochure for its Austin Bohemian in Jordan

Read More
SHKP to launch 62 Kai Tak flats, prices start at $6.56 m
09-11-2025 16:34 HKT
Spring Garden’s third price list offers 20 units
05-11-2025 17:02 HKT
Miami Quay II to offer 13 more standard low-rise units
03-11-2025 21:04 HKT
NWD announces Austin Bohemian residential project in Jordan
03-11-2025 19:33 HKT
Hong Kong home supply ends 5-quarter fall
31-10-2025 14:53 HKT
HSBC sees Hong Kong's commercial property remaining challenging
28-10-2025 17:15 HKT
Hong Kong's home prices rebound faster to one year high
28-10-2025 11:52 HKT