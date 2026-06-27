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'Anything is possible': Cape Verde's fairytale run continues at expanded World Cup

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha signs autographs after the match as Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha signs autographs after the match as Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Diney Borges and teammates celebrate after the match as they qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Diney Borges and teammates celebrate after the match as they qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

The sight of Cape Verde’s players huddled around a single mobile phone as they watched the final seconds of Spain’s win over Uruguay before ​bursting into celebration was the kind of moment FIFA had hoped for ‌in their push for an expanded World Cup.

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As was the joy in the stands in Houston on Friday as Cape Verde fans cheered, danced and shed tears when the tiny island ​nation of some 500,000 inhabitants set up a round of 32 ​meeting with world champions Argentina in Miami on July 3.

Cape Verde ⁠coach Bubista had said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's 0-0 draw ​with Saudi Arabia that earned his side second place in Group H, the World ​Cup is for all nations, not just the elite of the game.

As thrilling as the stories of the winners lifting the trophy may be, so too are those of teams who ​punch above their weight, overcome hardships just to compete, and who showcase the ​fighting spirit and skill that make sport so captivating.

"Honestly, it’s mad. I feel like I’m ‌in ⁠a dream," Cape Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte said. "Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing in a World Cup.

"To be man of the match and make history is something I could never have imagined."Cape Verde are unlikely ​to advance beyond the ​next stage against ⁠Lionel Messi and company, but they have already written a story that will be long remembered.

"First, let’s celebrate. We’re so ​happy. Let’s hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From ​tomorrow, we’ll ⁠focus on the next match," said Duarte.

"It’s against Argentina, isn’t it? A tough match, but let’s believe. Anything is possible."

Cape Verde qualified for the round of 32 ⁠with three ​draws, with their gritty, defensive display against ​Spain in their opener the most impressive.

That won them new fans around the world, with Houston Stadium ​awash with Cape Verde t-shirts on Friday.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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