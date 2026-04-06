logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

PSV take title in Netherlands as Feyenoord fail to win

FOOTBALL
6 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Feyenoord drop points in draw, miss out on title. AFP
Feyenoord drop points in draw, miss out on title. AFP

PSV Eindhoven were crowned Dutch champions on Sunday for a third successive season when their nearest challengers, Feyenoord, failed to win at Volendam.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The goalless draw left PSV, who had won 4-3 at home to Utrecht on Saturday, with an unassailable lead with five matches left in this season's Eredivisie.

PSV advanced to 71 points from 29 games on Saturday, meaning Feyenoord had to win to keep alive their slim hopes, but the draw at Volendam left them with 54 points – 17 points adrift.

PSV's triumph set off immediate celebrations in the streets of Eindhoven, where fans had been waiting in expectation of Feyenoord's failure to win.

Saturday's win virtually assured them of the title given a much superior goal difference with PSV +42 to Feyenoord's +21 but Sunday's draw for Feyenoord confirmed PSV's success.

It is the third time in the club's history that PSV have won three championships in a row. They won four in a row between 1986 and 1989 and again four on the trot between 2005 and 2008 and now have a total of 27 league titles, bettered only by Ajax Amsterdam's tally of 36.

PSV will compete in the Champions League group phase for the fourth successive campaign next season. The runners-up also go into the 2026-27 group phase and the third-place finishers into the third qualifying round.

Feyenoord are only one point above surprise package NEC Nijmegen with Twente moving up to fourth spot after beating Ajax 2-1 away on Saturday.

PSV will be presented with the trophy on Tuesday at a ceremony at Philips Stadion. A blemish on their celebrations is the cruciate ligament injury sustained by captain Jerdy Schouten against FC Utrecht, which means the 29-year-old midfielder will miss the World Cup in June.

Reuters

PSV EindhovenFeyenoord

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Perri's penalty heroics help Leeds beat West Ham to reach FA Cup semis
FOOTBALL
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Relegation-battling Spurs appoint De Zerbi as manager
FOOTBALL
01-04-2026 04:30 HKT
HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India
FOOTBALL
01-04-2026 00:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham's Tudor tenure ends in turmoil as Spurs teeter on relegation brink
FOOTBALL
30-03-2026 01:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City cut Arsenal down to size as O'Reilly double seals League Cup final
FOOTBALL
23-03-2026 03:17 HKT
HK football team's Nepal friendly cancelled over political tensions
FOOTBALL
23-03-2026 02:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Forest win 3-0 at Spurs to leapfrog relegation rivals
FOOTBALL
23-03-2026 01:49 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Atletico survive scare at Tottenham to reach quarter-finals
FOOTBALL
19-03-2026 06:55 HKT
Barcelona hit seven past Newcastle to roar into Champions League quarters
FOOTBALL
19-03-2026 04:55 HKT
Morocco declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after CAF strips Senegal of title
FOOTBALL
18-03-2026 07:02 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.