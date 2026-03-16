Man United tighten hold on third in the Premier League with win over Villa

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Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace
06-03-2026 07:15 HKT
Pedro hat-trick sinks Villa as Chelsea climb into top five
05-03-2026 06:58 HKT
10-man Newcastle beat Man Utd 2-1 to end Carrick's unbeaten run
05-03-2026 06:49 HKT
Struggling Spurs risk relegation scrap after 2-1 defeat at Fulham
02-03-2026 07:08 HKT
Timber header earns Arsenal crucial win over Chelsea
02-03-2026 03:39 HKT
Man United climb to third in table with come-from-behind win over Palace
02-03-2026 03:34 HKT
Super-sub Sesko fires Man Utd to win at Everton
24-02-2026 06:25 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT