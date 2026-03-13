logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Tottenham give fans more time to decide on season ticket renewal as relegation fears mount

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham relegation fears deepen with home loss to Crystal Palace
FOOTBALL
06-03-2026 07:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Struggling Spurs risk relegation scrap after 2-1 defeat at Fulham
FOOTBALL
02-03-2026 07:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Eze's derby double gets Arsenal title bid back on track
FOOTBALL
23-02-2026 05:39 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 05:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham spot on against Slavia Prague to close in on top eight
FOOTBALL
10-12-2025 06:35 HKT
Soccer-Vitinha shines as PSG come from behind to beat Spurs
FOOTBALL
27-11-2025 07:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Eze's derby hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear
FOOTBALL
24-11-2025 05:27 HKT
Son Heung-Min applauds fans after playing his last game for Tottenham Hotspur. (Reuters/File)
Son Heung-min signs with MLS' Los Angeles FC after a decade at Tottenham
FOOTBALL
06-08-2025 14:45 HKT
Sarr scores decisive goal as Spurs defeat Arsenal in historic HK North London derby
NEWS
31-07-2025 21:42 HKT
Locals show out as historic North London Derby debuts in Kai Tak Stadium
NEWS
31-07-2025 20:31 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
NEWS
11-03-2026 19:11 HKT
HK braces for an eight-degree temperature plunge tonight as monsoon sweeps in
NEWS
15 hours ago
Govt drops further legal action against Jimmy Lai after fraud conviction quashed
NEWS
11-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.