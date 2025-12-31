Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials

Read More
Superb Rogers double gives Aston Villa 2-1 win over Man United
22-12-2025 05:28 HKT
Bournemouth rescue draw with Man United in eight-goal thriller
16-12-2025 06:13 HKT
Sunderland exact sweet derby revenge with 'visitors' jibe at Newcastle
15-12-2025 02:41 HKT
Frank angry as Tottenham take a step back in defeat at Forest
15-12-2025 02:37 HKT
Man City keep pressure on Arsenal with 3-0 win at Palace
15-12-2025 02:32 HKT
Arsenal make it six out of six with easy win over Club Brugge
11-12-2025 06:21 HKT
Manchester United go sixth with 4-1 win as Wolves' misery continues
09-12-2025 06:38 HKT
Man United held to 1-1 draw at home by struggling West Ham
05-12-2025 06:42 HKT
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
30-12-2025 01:03 HKT