Osimhen scores from the spot as Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0

Read More
Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad
29-09-2025 04:00 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
PSG's Dembele, Barca's Bonmati win Ballon d'Or awards in Paris
23-09-2025 06:45 HKT
Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City
22-09-2025 01:55 HKT
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
PSG overwhelm Atalanta 4-0 in Champions League opener
18-09-2025 06:16 HKT
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT