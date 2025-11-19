Police arrest 2 during Mong Kok anti-crime operation targeting 16 venues

Read More
Norway book World Cup spot and force Italy into playoffs
17-11-2025 08:22 HKT
Kane double seals perfect World Cup qualification for England
17-11-2025 05:01 HKT
Portugal qualify for World Cup with 9-1 thrashing of Armenia
17-11-2025 04:54 HKT
Mbappe helps France secure World Cup spot on Paris attacks anniversary
14-11-2025 08:14 HKT
Ronaldo sees red as Ireland stun Portugal to keep hopes alive
14-11-2025 08:12 HKT
Saka and Eze sink Serbia to make it seven out of seven for England
14-11-2025 08:09 HKT
HK draws 1-1 with Cambodia in football friendly
14-11-2025 00:19 HKT