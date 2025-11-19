logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Police arrest 2 during Mong Kok anti-crime operation targeting 16 venues

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Police operation

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HK fall to Singapore in Asian Cup qualifier, coach says no apology needed for effort
FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Dutch ensure World Cup qualification with 4-0 win over Lithuania
FOOTBALL
18 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Germany qualify for 2026 World Cup with 6-0 demolition of Slovakia
FOOTBALL
18 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Norway book World Cup spot and force Italy into playoffs
FOOTBALL
17-11-2025 08:22 HKT
Kane double seals perfect World Cup qualification for England
FOOTBALL
17-11-2025 05:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Portugal qualify for World Cup with 9-1 thrashing of Armenia
FOOTBALL
17-11-2025 04:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe helps France secure World Cup spot on Paris attacks anniversary
FOOTBALL
14-11-2025 08:14 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo sees red as Ireland stun Portugal to keep hopes alive
FOOTBALL
14-11-2025 08:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Saka and Eze sink Serbia to make it seven out of seven for England
FOOTBALL
14-11-2025 08:09 HKT
HK draws 1-1 with Cambodia in football friendly
FOOTBALL
14-11-2025 00:19 HKT
(File Photo)
Buckle up: Passengers must wear seatbelts on buses and minibuses starting Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
16-11-2025 19:21 HKT
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
Chemistry expert K Kwong admits to upskirting at Tai Wai MTR station
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 01:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.