SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Mbappe hat-trick powers Real Madrid to 5-0 win over Kairat in Champions League

FOOTBALL
45 mins ago
Spurs scrape 2-2 Champions League draw thanks to Bodo/Glimt own goal
FOOTBALL
3 mins ago
Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win against Mourinho's Benfica
FOOTBALL
19 mins ago
Osimhen scores from the spot as Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0
FOOTBALL
23 mins ago
Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad
FOOTBALL
29-09-2025 04:00 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or award
PSG's Dembele, Barca's Bonmati win Ballon d'Or awards in Paris
FOOTBALL
23-09-2025 06:45 HKT
Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City
FOOTBALL
22-09-2025 01:55 HKT
Haaland nets landmark goal as City beat 10-man Napoli in Champions League
FOOTBALL
19-09-2025 06:45 HKT
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
FOOTBALL
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
PSG overwhelm Atalanta 4-0 in Champions League opener
FOOTBALL
18-09-2025 06:16 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:36 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
