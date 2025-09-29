Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad

Read More
Rashford shines with two goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Newcastle
19-09-2025 06:43 HKT
Barcelona edge closer to title with thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid
12-05-2025 09:21 HKT
Barcelona sink Real Madrid in extra time to win Copa del Rey title
27-04-2025 11:46 HKT
Olmo strikes to keep Barca's title charge on track
23-04-2025 11:35 HKT
Barcelona reach Champions League semis despite 3-1 loss at Dortmund
16-04-2025 10:06 HKT
Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0
10-04-2025 10:05 HKT
Arteta delighted with Arsenal's fight in late show at Newcastle
29-09-2025 03:50 HKT
PSG's Dembele, Barca's Bonmati win Ballon d'Or awards in Paris
23-09-2025 06:45 HKT
Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City
22-09-2025 01:55 HKT