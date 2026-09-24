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FINANCE

McDonald's expects inflation to keep traffic flat, shares dip after US$8.5 bln capex plan

FINANCE
24 mins ago
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A customer enters a McDonald's branch in Beijing on August 17, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A customer enters a McDonald's branch in Beijing on August 17, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

McDonald's warned on Wednesday that industrywide customer traffic in key markets would likely remain flat as long as inflation remained elevated, sending its shares down as much as 6.5 percent even as it unveiled an US$8.5 billion (HK$66.3 billion) franchisee support plan and a slate of long-term growth initiatives.

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The warning reinforced investor concerns that McDonald's turnaround could take longer than expected, even as it rolls out its "NEXT" strategy to reignite growth after several quarters of slowing sales and intensifying competition from value-focused rivals.

"Look at Starbucks, these changes don't happen overnight," said Jake Dollarhide, a McDonald's investor as CEO of Longbow Asset Management, referring to the turnaround effort at Starbucks that took close to a year for investments to translate into boosted sales.

Last month, McDonald's missed estimates for second-quarter US sales growth, citing execution missteps that hindered efforts to win back lower-income consumers who had cut back on dining out. Its shares, which are now down about 22 percent so far this year, dropped to a near four-year low of US$234.03 on Wednesday.

Newly appointed US business head Skye Anderson acknowledged those shortcomings on Wednesday, saying McDonald's had fallen short on "consistent execution" and needed to improve restaurant operations.

The chain on Wednesday outlined an US$8.5 billion, decade-long support package for franchisees, who bear hefty costs under the "NEXT" plan, and set new targets for restaurant productivity and operating margins in the low- to mid-50 percent range by 2030.

"We expect industry traffic growth in our wholly owned markets will be flat while inflation remains elevated," CEO Chris Kempczinski said during an investor meeting. "The winners will be the companies that create more demand and deliver it more efficiently."

Announced in June, McDonald's "NEXT" strategy focuses on improving food quality, hospitality, value and innovation, with executives on Wednesday providing the first detailed roadmap.

The initiative includes simplifying operations, modernizing restaurant designs, investing in employee training and expanding the use of ArchIQ, an AI-powered restaurant operating system that automates tasks such as drive-thru ordering.

Anderson, who was named as president of its US business last month to steer the company's turnaround strategy, said on Wednesday that McDonald's was also adapting to changing consumer preferences, including higher-protein options and greater portion flexibility for GLP-1 users.

Anderson added that the company is exploring bowls, grilled chicken and egg bites to expand protein-centered options across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"Consumers are making choices based on more than price, and McDonald's needs to give them reasons to visit beyond a deal," eMarketer analyst Suzy Davidkhanian said.

McDonald's has seen greater tensions with franchisees who have complained about eroding control and rising costs. McDonald's executives in August said execution of its under-US$3 menu was hurt by a third of franchisees that did not participate.

Dollarhide, the investor, said he has watched strains in McDonald's franchisee relations closely because a lack of franchisee buy-in can hurt execution of the company's strategies.

US restaurant remodeling required by McDonald's and upgrades under the "NEXT" plan could cost at least US$1.2 million for the average location.

McDonald's will offer some assistance including rent relief, but the support does not extend to the cost of the remodels.

"It's a big commitment for franchisees," said Dollarhide.

Of the US$8.5 billion investment, roughly US$5 billion will be deployed by 2030 through rent relief and capital support for franchisees.

The company expects the strategy to improve restaurant-level efficiency by 250 basis points, generating about US$100,000 in additional annual cash flow for the average US restaurant.

The burger chain expects restaurant expansion to contribute about 2.5 percent of systemwide sales growth in 2027 and around 2 percent by 2030.

US foot traffic at McDonald's has declined year-over-year for every complete month since March, according to estimates from data analytics firm Placer.ai.

Reuters

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