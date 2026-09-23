logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Greenland welcomes US military pact but trust still shaky

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A sign reading "Greenland is not for sale!" in Nuuk, Greenland, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe
A sign reading "Greenland is not for sale!" in Nuuk, Greenland, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe

Greenland's government and residents expressed relief that a military pact with the US and Denmark may end anxiety over President Donald Trump's threats to seize their Arctic island, but many remain distrustful of Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I am incredibly relieved and think the outcome is very sensible. We can be satisfied," Naaja Nathanielsen, a Greenlandic MP in the Danish parliament, told Reuters.

Parliament speaker Kim Kielsen urged households to raise the Greenlandic flag on Wednesday. Activist and influencer Orla Joelsen encouraged residents in the capital Nuuk to show up at the airport to welcome the prime minister and foreign minister back from New York where they struck the deal.

NEW US BASES

The agreement allows the US to expand its military presence on Greenland, reopening Cold War-era bases in the settlements of Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with a prospect of renewed spending and employment potential.

But it stopped short of Trump's unsettling previous demand that the US annex Greenland to head off the growing Arctic presence of Russia and China.

"There has previously been a significant American presence in Greenland, so this is nothing new," added Nathanielsen. "However, in light of the unrest over the past few years, there is likely greater scepticism in Greenland, and consequently, work needs to be done to reassure the local population."

The US first built military bases in Greenland during World War Two. During the Cold War, it maintained 17 military installations and more than 10,000 personnel to monitor Soviet forces. Today only Pituffik Space Base remains, with some 150 U.S. military personnel.

RESIDENTS DIVIDED

Pitanguaq Mikissen, 69, a retired ship assistant, said the potential reopening of some old US bases gave greater security to the territory's 57,000 people.

But not all residents were happy.

"I think that Trump is really good at creating a lot of worry and a lot of fear," said Jensia Dam-Davidsen, 40, a voice and choir teacher.

"It (the deal) seems wrong in every way – especially now that Denmark has expanded their military presence here."

Denmark has significantly increased its own military footprint in Greenland since Trump's threats peaked in January, deploying additional troops, boosting Arctic defence spending and hosting allies under military exercises. Malene Vahl Rasmussen, mayor of Kujalleq municipality in southern Greenland, where the US is looking to reopen the Narsasuaq military base, said that under the agreement US military expansion must respect the Greenlandic way of life to protect hunting and fishing.

"You can't simply say, 'Okay, we’ve signed this, so now we trust you again'. Trust really needs to be rebuilt within that partnership," she told Reuters.

Some Greenlanders worry that expanded military activity - including increased aircraft and vessel movement - could disrupt hunting and fishing grounds that communities rely on for a living, though the agreement states such activity must respect Greenlandic society and traditional ways of life.

Reuters

GreenlandUSmilitary pacttrust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China's President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi heads to US for talks with Trump: state media
CHINA
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One on the helipad on the south lawn of the White House on September 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump returned from New York City, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly. Finn Gomez/Getty Images/AFP
AI political ads warp reality ahead of US midterms
WORLD
1 hour ago
Visitors gather at the landmark Merlion Park on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Singapore's link to US stocks is struggling to attract traders
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is seen in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026.
US Justice Dept says Trump can deny journalists White House access
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP Attendees speak with each other during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 9, 2026.
Republicans seek distance from Trump as US midterms loom
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a "fireside chat", as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
US Treasury secretary could take on AI czar role, source says
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
Finished press-on nails on the production line at Donghai Yizhigu Nail Art factory in Donghai county, Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Chenxi Yang
Chinese beauty product exporters are sitting pretty despite US trade dispute
CHINA
4 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
South Korea say Trump welcomes progress in US strategic investment projects
WORLD
5 hours ago
People use their mobile phones, ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, at dusk in Brisbane, Australia, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'
WORLD
6 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to members of the media during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/Pool
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
20 hours ago
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.