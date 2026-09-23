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FINANCE

Hongkong Land Foundation launches The Central Spark Series to enhance commuity engagement

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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The Hongkong Land Foundation announced the launch of "The Central Spark Series" with three winning projects selected from its "AI for Good" Hackathon on Wednesday, leveraging Hongkong Land's Central portfolio in the heart of Hong Kong as a dynamic platform for learning, public participation and community engagement.

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By bringing young people, NGOs, tenants, employees and the wider public into the district, it translates the Foundation's people, place and culture pillars into visible, on-the-ground experiences. Together, these projects demonstrate how different sectors can collaborate to build longer-term partnerships and create measurable social impact by creating more inclusive and resilient communities. 

Together with other ongoing initiatives, these projects form part of Hongkong Land's HK$14 million commitment over the next two years to benefit more than 38,000 people across Hong Kong.

The Central Spark Series also aligns with the newly released Policy Address, supporting its strategic vision for the renewal of Central, as well as its agenda to strengthen people's livelihood and foster a more inclusive society.

The Foundation organised the "AI for Good" Hackathon, a collaborative social innovation program this March. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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