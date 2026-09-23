logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

ESWIN Computing Technology eyes US$3m HK IPO

FINANCE
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Beijing ESWIN Computing Technology.
Beijing ESWIN Computing Technology.

Beijing ESWIN Computing Technology seeks to raise US$300 million (HK$2.34 billion) in Hong Kong's initial public offering after passing the listing hearing, International Financing Review reported on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The semiconductor products and services supplier mainly produces monocrystalline silicon polished wafers and epitaxial wafers, which are widely used in electronic communication, automobile manufacturing, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics and other fields.

For the first three months in 2026, the company's net losses narrowed by 6 percent year-on-year to 374.9 million yuan (HK$438.68 million), while revenue rose 18.4 percent to 494.2 million yuan during the period.

CITIC Securities and China Securities (International) are its joint sponsors.

ESWINchipsemiconductorIPOHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX. Singtao
Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at noon
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks dip at open
FINANCE
5 hours ago
AI reshapes Hong Kong job market as graduate vacancies fall 60pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's Ligent closes up 4.6pc in Hong Kong debut as AI demand draws investors
FINANCE
22 hours ago
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek to use more domestic chips like Huawei for AI training
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares edge up at close, Tencent jumps 5pc
FINANCE
23 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's offshore trust tax crackdown could impact single stocks, BofA says
FINANCE
22-09-2026 14:24 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks narrow gains by noon, Alibaba jumps 3pc
FINANCE
22-09-2026 12:07 HKT
Shenzhen Camsense Technologies.
Shenzhen Camsense Technologies kicks off $682m HK IPO
FINANCE
22-09-2026 11:32 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Alibaba plans AI model with 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, unveils new chip
INNOVATION
22-09-2026 10:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.