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FINANCE

FSTB continues to support the Qualification Program run by HKICPA: Joseph Chan

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Joseph Chan
Joseph Chan

Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim said that the FSTB will continue to support the Qualification Program run by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants to ensure the city has sufficient accounting professionals for long-term development as an international financial center, in light of Hong Kong's high ranking in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) published last week. 

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He noted that Hong Kong ranked third globally and first in Asia, in the GFCI published by Z/Yen from the United Kingdom and the China Development Institute from Shenzhen last Wednesday. Hong Kong ranked first globally in fintech offerings, and also ranked high in the five areas of competitiveness. Among them, Hong Kong's ranking in 'financial sector development' rose to first place worldwide. While remaining second in rank for the area of 'human capital', Hong Kong's ranking in 'business environment' and 'infrastructure' also rose to second place. In addition, Hong Kong's ranking in the 'investment management' sector rose to first place worldwide. 

Chan attended the HKICPA Student Awards Ceremony Saturday afternoon to congratulate awarded students.

"QP not only provides professional knowledge in accounting, business, and finance, but also equips students with fundamental skills in analysis, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership," Chan shared on his Facebook. "The comprehensiveness of this course has earned it recognition from numerous international accounting bodies, including the Global Accounting Alliance." 

He also noted that the FSDC will launch a two-year Financial Services Industry Youth Internship Program together with industry, providing 1,000 youth internship placements related to financial services. 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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