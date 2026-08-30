PetroChina H1 profit jumps 22 percent, fuel sales fall as China demand weakens

China's largest oil and gas company, PetroChina (0857), reported on Sunday a 22 percent jump in first-half net profit, as higher oil prices and stronger fuel sales boosted earnings.

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H1 net profit attributable to shareholders rises 22 percent to 103.94 billion yuan (US$14.65 billion) from 84 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue up 5.3 percent at 1.5 trillion yuan.

Crude processing falls 5.6 percent year-on-year to 655.3 million barrels.

Total gasoline, kerosene and diesel sales down 8.8 percent to 54.3 million metric tons.

Gasoline sales fall 8.6 percent; diesel sales down 7.6 percent; aviation fuel sales drop 12.5 percent.

Natural gas sales rise 3.9 percent to 161.22 billion cubic metres; domestic gas sales up 1.1 percent.

Crude oil output falls 2.8 percent to 462.9 million barrels, while domestic natural gas production rises 2.4 percent; overseas gas production up 1.1 percent.

Chemical products output increases 6.7 percent to 21.318 million tons, while new-materials output jumps 61.4 percent to 2.688 million tons.

PetroChina says elevated oil prices linked to Middle East tensions accelerated adoption of alternative energy and weighed on gasoline and diesel consumption in China.

Says domestic refined fuel demand will continue to face pressure from alternative energy and high oil prices, while natural gas demand is expected to recover steadily