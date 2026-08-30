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FINANCE

PetroChina H1 profit jumps 22 percent, fuel sales fall as China demand weakens

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Model of petrol pump is seen in front of PetroChina logo in this illustration taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

China's largest oil and gas company, PetroChina (0857), reported on Sunday a 22 percent jump in first-half net profit, as higher oil prices and stronger fuel sales boosted earnings.

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  • H1 net profit attributable to shareholders rises 22 percent to 103.94 billion yuan (US$14.65 billion) from 84 billion yuan a year earlier.
  • Revenue up 5.3 percent at 1.5 trillion yuan.
  • Crude processing falls 5.6 percent year-on-year to 655.3 million barrels.
  • Total gasoline, kerosene and diesel sales down 8.8 percent to 54.3 million metric tons.
  • Gasoline sales fall 8.6 percent; diesel sales down 7.6 percent; aviation fuel sales drop 12.5 percent.
  • Natural gas sales rise 3.9 percent to 161.22 billion cubic metres; domestic gas sales up 1.1 percent.
  • Crude oil output falls 2.8 percent to 462.9 million barrels, while domestic natural gas production rises 2.4 percent; overseas gas production up 1.1 percent.
  • Chemical products output increases 6.7 percent to 21.318 million tons, while new-materials output jumps 61.4 percent to 2.688 million tons.
  • PetroChina says elevated oil prices linked to Middle East tensions accelerated adoption of alternative energy and weighed on gasoline and diesel consumption in China.
  • Says domestic refined fuel demand will continue to face pressure from alternative energy and high oil prices, while natural gas demand is expected to recover steadily
  • Hong Kong-listed shares have gained 28.5 percent this year, versus a 3.4 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index.

Reuters

 

 

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