Hong Kong insurance receipts index surges 60.7pc in Q2

Business receipts index of the insurance industry surged 60.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, according to the provisional figures released on Thursday by the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD).

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Nearly all major service industries posted index gains in value terms. Besides insurance, import and export trade, financing (except banking), banking, transportation and wholesale industries increased 37.7 percent, 29.1 percent, 26.2 percent, 16.5 percent and 15.4 percent respectively. But the warehousing and storage industry recorded a 4.1 percent decline.

By service domain, the business receipts index of the computer and information technology services domain soared 91.8 percent, while that of the tourism, convention and exhibition services domain also climbed 3.9 percent.

The government said businesses of service industries are expected to see further growth amid the continued economic expansion. However, external uncertainties and headwinds remain. It will continue to closely monitor the potential impacts of external developments on the services industries.

Frank Feng