China Life Insurance's 2025 profit surges 44pc to 154.1 billion yuan

China Life Insurance (2628) recorded a 44.1 percent surge in 2025 net profit to 154.1 billion yuan (HK$174.6 billion) and lifted the final dividend by 37 percent to 61.8 fen.

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Together with the interim dividend, the full-year payout rose 31.7 percent to 85.6 fen.

New business value, a key metric to insurers, jumped by 35.7 percent to 45.8 billion yuan. Gross written premiums saw an 8.7 percent growth to 729.9 billion yuan, and revenue also grew 16.5 percent to 616.1 billion yuan.

Embedded value stood at 1.47 trillion yuan, remaining at the top of the industry, the company said.