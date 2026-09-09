logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

South Korean game tycoon ordered to pay record high of 2.55 tn won in divorce case

FINANCE
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Kwon Hyuk Bin.
Kwon Hyuk Bin.

A South Korean court ordered the founder of Smilegate, a developer of video games ​including Crossfire, to pay 2.55 trillion won (HK$15 billion) in a divorce settlement on Wednesday, in what could be a record payout in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Seoul ​Family Court ruled that Kwon Hyuk Bin, 52, ​Smilegate's chief vision officer, must transfer 35 percent ⁠of the unlisted company's shares and cash to his wife, ​a court official said by telephone.

The court valued ​Smilegate at 7.1 trillion won, the Yonhap news agency said. The court official could not immediately confirm the valuation.

Founded ​in 2002, the company is wholly owned by ​Kwon.

The court cited Kwon's wife's contribution to the company's founding ‌and ⁠the subsequent roles she played in its management, Yonhap said. Kwon argued that there were no grounds for the divorce, Yonhap said.

Smilegate, Kwon and ​his representatives ​could not ⁠immediately be reached for comment.

The settlement, if upheld, could surpass another high-profile South ​Korean divorce case involving SK Group Chairman ​Chey ⁠Tae Won. The billionaire was ordered by a court in July to pay his former spouse, Roh Soh Yeong, ⁠944 ​billion won, down from the ​1.38 trillion won settlement awarded by an appeals court in ​2024.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS
Baidu to join Hang Seng SCHK New Economy Index and two others
FINANCE
2 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference, as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bessent challenges yen traders, declaring 'I am the house'
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Tanks are seen at a Sinopec Company oil and LNG storage and transportation base in Longkou, Shandong province, eastern China, on August 2, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / China OUT
China oil demand to fall 8.9pc in 2026, Sinopec research says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China halts key debt-to-equity restructuring tool for ailing developers, Bloomberg says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Rico Leung.
HK explores central counterparty clearing introduction for bond repurchase in phases: SFC
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Hang Seng closed down 42 points on Wednesday, Haidilao plunges 9 percent
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, attends semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix’ opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis/File Photo
SK Group's Chey accepts part of divorce settlement, to contest remainder in top court, Yonhap says
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China to let 3.8 trillion yuan social security fund tap offshore bonds via Bond Connect: Bloomberg
FINANCE
4 hours ago
People walk next to a logo of the Bank of China at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) venue at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS
BOC assists Shenzhen in issuing offshore local government bonds in Hong Kong
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hang Seng closes flat by midday
FINANCE
8 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
14 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
19 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.