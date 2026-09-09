South Korean game tycoon ordered to pay record high of 2.55 tn won in divorce case

A South Korean court ordered the founder of Smilegate, a developer of video games ​including Crossfire, to pay 2.55 trillion won (HK$15 billion) in a divorce settlement on Wednesday, in what could be a record payout in the country.

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The Seoul ​Family Court ruled that Kwon Hyuk Bin, 52, ​Smilegate's chief vision officer, must transfer 35 percent ⁠of the unlisted company's shares and cash to his wife, ​a court official said by telephone.

The court valued ​Smilegate at 7.1 trillion won, the Yonhap news agency said. The court official could not immediately confirm the valuation.

Founded ​in 2002, the company is wholly owned by ​Kwon.

The court cited Kwon's wife's contribution to the company's founding ‌and ⁠the subsequent roles she played in its management, Yonhap said. Kwon argued that there were no grounds for the divorce, Yonhap said.

Smilegate, Kwon and ​his representatives ​could not ⁠immediately be reached for comment.

The settlement, if upheld, could surpass another high-profile South ​Korean divorce case involving SK Group Chairman ​Chey ⁠Tae Won. The billionaire was ordered by a court in July to pay his former spouse, Roh Soh Yeong, ⁠944 ​billion won, down from the ​1.38 trillion won settlement awarded by an appeals court in ​2024.

Reuters