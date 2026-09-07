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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index opens 2 points higher on Monday

FINANCE
15 mins ago
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Hang Seng Index stocks opened 2 points higher on Monday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.01 percent to 25,652 points.

Tech gauge slipped 0.26 percent to 4,558 points.

Chip manufacturer Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor performed the best among the blue chips by advancing 1.91 percent. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) also rose 0.97 percent.

Among the tech heavyweights, Baidu (9888) increased 1.82 percent as its Class A ordinary shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program on Monday. Alibaba (9988) went up by 0.2 percent

Meanwhile, Tencent dropped 0.5 percent, Meituan (3690), JD.com (9618), and Xiaomi (1810) went down by 0.3 percent, 0.6 percent, and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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