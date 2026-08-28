China hands ex-Hubei party chief suspended death sentence for bribery

A Chinese court on Friday handed Jiang Chaoliang, former party boss of the central province of Hubei, a suspended death sentence over corruption and said he took in bribes totalling more than 746 million yuan ($111.01 million), state broadcaster CCTV said.

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Jiang, who had also served as chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China, president of the China Development Bank, and chairman of the Bank of Communication, was known for his removal as the leading official of Hubei at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Reuters