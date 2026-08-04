HSBC's H1 profit jumps 23 percent on higher rates, robust wealth growth

HSBC (0005) reported on Tuesday a 23 percent first-half profit surge that bettered expectations, as rising net interest income and revenue from wealth management pushed up fee income on robust money and deal flows.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Europe's largest bank posted a pretax profit of US$19.5 billion for the first six months of this year, versus US$15.8 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the US$18.9 billion average of broker estimates compiled by HSBC.

HSBC announced a resumption of its share buybacks with an up to US$1 billion plan, the first since it took smaller Hong Kong lender Hang Seng Bank private.

The bank also announced a second interim dividend of US$0.1 per share, following a US$0.1 payout in May.

Reuters



