HK total visible trade jumps more than a quarter in May from last year

The volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods leaped 25.8 percent in May this year, over May 2025, according to the Census and Statistics Department, as prices of total exports of goods increased by 11.8 percent in the same period.

For the first five months of 2026, the volume of Hong Kong's total visible trade increased by 27.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Total export volume to Taiwan increased by 70.7 percent year-on-year, compared to 48.9 percent to Vietnam, 40.4 percent to the United States, and 31.2 percent to China; while that to India dropped by 24.5 percent, compared to last May.

Total export prices to all main destinations increased, with that of Mainland China up 13.2 percent, Vietnam up 11.9 percent, the US up 11.2 percent, Taiwan and India up 10 percent each.

Meanwhile, imports rose 27.4 percent and 31 percent from last May and for the first five months of 2026 respectively.

Prices of total imports increased 11.1 percent from last May.

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