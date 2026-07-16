logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK total visible trade jumps more than a quarter in May from last year

FINANCE
39 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Total exports jumped more than a quarter in May. AFP
Total exports jumped more than a quarter in May. AFP

The volume of Hong Kong's total exports of goods leaped 25.8 percent in May this year, over May 2025, according to the Census and Statistics Department, as prices of total exports of goods increased by 11.8 percent in the same period. 
For the first five months of 2026, the volume of Hong Kong's total visible trade increased by 27.6 percent, compared to the same period last year. 
Total export volume to Taiwan increased by 70.7 percent year-on-year, compared to 48.9 percent to Vietnam, 40.4 percent to the United States, and 31.2 percent  to China; while that to India dropped by 24.5 percent, compared to last May. 
Total export prices to all main destinations increased, with that of Mainland China up 13.2 percent, Vietnam up 11.9 percent, the US up 11.2 percent, Taiwan and India up 10 percent each. 
Meanwhile, imports rose 27.4 percent and 31 percent from last May and for the first five months of 2026 respectively. 
Prices of total imports increased 11.1 percent from last May.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

 

tradegoodsexports

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People visit the Lincoln Road Shopping District two days before Christmas on December 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US retail sales rise marginally in June
FINANCE
6 mins ago
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within a year
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Montage Technology shares drop 22.9pc amid fair trade violation suspicions
FINANCE
2 hours ago
SK Hynix logo and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving the AI rally?
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits over-one-month high on Thursday, Alibaba up by 3pc
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Uber launches US$14.8 billion offer for Delivery Hero to create global platform
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. A currency dealer talks on the phone as she monitors exchange rates in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on June 26, 2026.
South Korean shares tumble on chipmaker selloff, won firms after rate hike
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea toughens regulations on single-stock leveraged ETFs
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hong Kong Investment Corporation CEO Clara Chan
Hong Kong Investment Corporation logs $6.4b investment income in 2025, up by 175pc
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Francis Fong Po-kiu
HKIC's performance demonstrates viability of SAR's dual engines: Francis Fong
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
15-07-2026 18:29 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
17 hours ago
Two DGS top scorers set sights on Oxford computer science and local medicine
NEWS
15-07-2026 14:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.