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FINANCE

Yiwu operator submits IPO application to HKEX

FINANCE
30 mins ago
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Zhejiang China Commodities City, operator of the Yiwu International Trade Market, has submitted an application for the initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 29 to support overseas expansion, amidst the flux of Mainland firms expanding in the city. 

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The listing plan was announced after the company reported a net profit of 4.2 billion yuan (HK$4.86 billion) for 2025, up 36.8 percent from 2024, and revenue rose 26.6 per cent to 19.9 billion yuan.

As of 2025, Yiwu had a total leasable area of ​​1.6 million square meters, accommodating 80,000 merchants and offering 2.1 million individual products across 26 major categories. 

According to the CIC, the company is the world’s largest international trade comprehensive services platform in terms of GMV in 2025, as well as the world’s largest small commodities wholesale marketplace in terms of number of merchants in 2025. 

Yiwu’s stock price has underperformed in the A-shares market. On August 29, 2025, the company's stock price reached a record high of 23.4 yuan per share, while the stock price hit a low of 9.85 yuan on Tuesday.

 

Zhejiang China Commodities CityYiwu International Trade MarketIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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