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FINANCE

China places 20 Japanese entities on export control list for dual-use items

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China added 20 Japanese entities to its export control list for dual-use items on Monday, preventing Chinese firms from selling to them without prior approval, citing Tokyo's ambitions for "remilitarisation."

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The action, Beijing's latest in a series of export curbs targeted at Tokyo, was aimed at limiting Japan's "new type of militarism" as well as its nuclear ambitions, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

Japan's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ties between China and Japan have been strained since late last year after sensitive Taiwan-related remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Tokyo's decision to increase defence spending, prompting Beijing to begin imposing export controls on dual-use items in January.

"China's lawful action of listing only targets a small number of Japanese entities, the relevant measures apply only to dual-use items, which does not affect the normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan," the ministry said, reassuring that law-abiding Japanese entities operating "in good faith" need not worry.

The 20 entities include Japan's Institute for Defence Studies, as well as subsidiaries of Mitsubishi, Komatsu and Fujitsu, the ministry notice showed.

Dual-use items are goods, software or technology with potential military or weapons-development applications.

Chinese exporters are prohibited from selling to the entities while foreign organisations and individuals are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items originating in China to them, effective immediately.

The ministry also put 20 other Japanese entities on a watchlist for which it could not verify the end users or final use of dual-use items exported to them.

The watchlist deters trade with those entities but requires exporters applying to do so to provide a risk assessment report and a written commitment not to use dual-use items for any purpose that would enhance Japanese military strength.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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