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FINANCE

Govt continuously improving bond policies to support local market: Christopher Hui

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu
Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu stated that dim sum bonds and wonton bonds have greatly diversified the local bond market in recent years, enriching market choices and attracting international funds.

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In a social media post, Hui described policies as kitchen equipment that needs to be constantly upgraded. He highlighted that the key to the future lies in how to enhance actual trading activity and market participation, making the "financial feast" not only diverse, but also more liquid, consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international financial hub.

Hui noted that this year, several international institutions have issued Hong Kong dollar-denominated wonton bonds in Hong Kong, deepening the market and providing more options for assets.

He underscored the importance of dim sum bonds as the "main course" of the market 

The Ministry of Finance issued six billion yuan in green sovereign bonds, showing the continued attractiveness of high-quality yuan assets to international investors. 

The government will launch an electronic bond trading platform in the second half of the year to improve market efficiency and continue to issue tokenized bonds, Hui said, reiterating that the government is continuously optimizing policies.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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