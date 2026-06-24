logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese brokerages curb cross-border swaps for domestic funds, sources say

FINANCE
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Some Chinese brokerages have restricted clients from making fresh investments in cross-border swaps, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a move that appeared aimed at putting the brakes on overseas investment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Institutional clients were notified on Tuesday evening that they could no longer add new overseas investment exposure through total return swaps, or TRS contracts, the four people said.

Under the latest move, investors will only be able to maintain or sell down their existing positions, two of the people said. All of the people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.

Beijing has been on a push to curb capital outflows and tighten scrutiny of overseas investments. In February 2024, regulators clamped down on the total amount of the swaps domestic investors could invest in. The latest move suggests a further tightening.

At least four brokerages, including state-owned China International Capital Corp (CICC), have been restricting clients from making new investments in the swaps this week, two of the people said.

CICC, one of the major Chinese brokerages licensed to offer the contracts, is a top player in the space. It did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The contracts are derivatives that give onshore investors exposure to movement in offshore asset prices, although without actually owning foreign securities.

Many onshore private funds have used TRS products this year to invest in overseas markets, particularly tech and chip stocks, which have rallied sharply.

Reuters

brokerageswapTRS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China to crack down on illegal cross-border securities activities
FINANCE
22-05-2026 22:58 HKT
Argentina's central bank says it signed US$20 billion currency swap deal with US
FINANCE
21-10-2025 10:57 HKT
Destroyed buildings following explosions in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, October 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Hamas says it handed over list of Israelis and Palestinians for swap deal
WORLD
08-10-2025 16:52 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
HKEX launches one-year LPR swaps with $7 billion debut trades
FINANCE
22-09-2025 19:20 HKT
A CITIC Securities logo is seen at a building where its branch is located in Beijing, China, March 23, 2016. REUTERS
China's CITIC Securities posts 29.8 percent rise in first-half profit
FINANCE
28-08-2025 20:00 HKT
Luxshare Precision Industry's headquarter in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY
Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry passes hearing for HKEX listing 
FINANCE
1 min ago
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC
FINANCE
7 mins ago
HK-based hedge fund firm Ovata shuts down operations with team joining US company Exoduspoint: Bloomberg
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKEX.
Penny, illiquid stocks more susceptible to manipulation due to social media: Hui
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
Standard Chartered explores sale of Bahrain wealth and retail unit
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.