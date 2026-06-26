logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China securities regulator ordered cross-border swap curbs, sources say

FINANCE
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS

New measures this week to restrict mainland investors from using derivatives as a back-door to access global markets were ordered by China's securities regulator, people familiar with the matter said, signalling tightening controls on overseas investing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The China Securities Regulatory Commission told brokers to stop offering clients new foreign exposures via total return swaps (TRS) at the start of the week, said two people familiar with the request.

The move followed Beijing's crackdown in late May on "illegal" cross-border stock trading facilitated by online brokers such as Tiger and Futu. It also comes as booming markets in places like the US and South Korea become more volatile. 

The CSRC did not respond to Reuters' faxed questions.

One of the people said the intent of the move was to curb outbound investment and control risks, given how far foreign markets - and especially AI-related assets - have rallied. The other said that the regulator didn't spell out its thinking.

Both requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. China's TRS exposure is about 500 billion yuan (US$73.5 billion), mostly in overseas equities, according to the estimate of a senior brokerage executive.

The restriction means most of the outstanding swaps cannot be rolled over at expiry, the executive said, adding it would most affect Chinese private funds who use the swaps to run exposures of 30 percent or more to Hong Kong and US stocks.

There are about 10 brokers in China licensed to conduct TRS business. They include China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citic Securities and China Galaxy Securities. 

"Southbound TRS demand has been growing fast ... to gain exposure to overseas AI and tech names," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

"We think part of the reason for the halt may be that CSRC is trying to manage the increased risk exposure as overseas equity markets are getting more volatile."

Clients at several brokers were notified on Tuesday evening that they could no longer add new overseas investment exposure through TRS contracts, Reuters reported this week, a product that offers exposure to moves in foreign asset prices.

Cheng Hehong, CSRC's chief lawyer, told a forum this month that China should improve regulations for cross-border investment and trading, according to state media. 


Reuters

CSRCsecuritiesregulatorswapcurbs

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese brokerages curb cross-border swaps for domestic funds, sources say
FINANCE
24-06-2026 15:55 HKT
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan attends an interview with Reuters in The Hague, Netherlands January 16, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British lawyers' regulator
WORLD
19-06-2026 18:04 HKT
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo
Evergrande files against $1b SFC-PwC agreement over authority issues
FINANCE
15-06-2026 20:36 HKT
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
S Korean regulator reportedly slaps $3bln fine on banks including StanChart for misselling derivatives
FINANCE
04-06-2026 15:45 HKT
A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities
CHINA
27-05-2026 15:58 HKT
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China to crack down on illegal cross-border securities activities
FINANCE
22-05-2026 22:58 HKT
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
China wants Strait of Hormuz open free of curbs, USTR Greer tells Bloomberg News
CHINA
15-05-2026 15:25 HKT
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in Hawthorne, California, U.S., August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
SpaceX IPO gives Musk sweeping power and curbs shareholder rights
WORLD
06-05-2026 21:35 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China slams US regulator's move to ban labs from electronic testing
CHINA
01-05-2026 18:00 HKT
Yi Huiman. Reuters
China expels former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman from Communist Party, public office
FINANCE
30-04-2026 17:33 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
25-06-2026 04:14 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
(File photo)
HK to face stormy weekend before temperatures soar to 33 degrees next week
NEWS
25-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.