logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as megacap tech drags; Iran developments watched

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Monday, dragged lower by declines in megacap technology names including Alphabet, while investors also assessed developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AI-driven optimism has supported Wall Street's recent rally, but analysts note that investors are increasingly questioning lofty spending by hyperscalers, who are raising funds to support infrastructure expansion.

Alphabet GOOGL.O tumbled 6.1%, while Meta META.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O fell between 2.3% and 4.3%.

"There's a distinguishing aspect in this market between those who are receiving the checks, like memory and DRAM names, and those who are writing the checks," said David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

"Those who are writing the checks, i.e., the hyperscalers, have underperformed for the majority part of this year."

The S&P 500 communication services index .SPLRCL fell 4.4%, weighed down by declines in Alphabet and Meta.

SpaceX SPCX.O declined almost 10%, extending losses for a third straight session after its stellar debut. The Elon Musk-led company launched its first-ever debt offering on Monday and said it had about $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19.

Software shares .SPLRCIS were at an over two-month low, with ServiceNow NOW.N, Atlassian TEAM.O and Intuit INTU.O dropping between 2.3% and 4.1%.

The next test for the rally will be Micron Technology's MU.O quarterly results on Wednesday. Shares of the memory chipmaker are up nearly 300% this year.

Semiconductor shares moved higher, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX up 1% at a record high. Micron and Sandisk SNDK.O gained 4% and 5.4%, respectively.

Eight out of 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in the green. Financials .SPSY and industrials .SPLRCI rose 0.7% each, signaling the rally could be broadening beyond technology stocks.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 205.47 points, or 0.40%, to 51,771.81, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 14.05 points, or 0.19%, to 7,486.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 237.96 points, or 0.89%, to 26,281.87.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell as much as 2%, as Washington and Tehran agreed on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days.

U.S. and Iranian officials made "encouraging progress" at the first round of their talks in Switzerland that ended early on Monday, mediators said, although tensions persisted over Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.

Hopes of a peace deal helped the three key indexes notch significant weekly gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq .IXIC gaining 2.4% as technology shares continued to drive markets higher.

A key focus this week will be on Thursday's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of core inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could reinforce expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve, after Chair Kevin Warsh underscored the need to curb inflation at last week's meeting.

Markets currently expect a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed in September, according to LSEG data. Yields on 2-year notes, which reflect near-term rate expectations, earlier touched a 16-month high of 4.236%.

Comments from central bank speakers this week, including New York President John Williams and Chicago President Austan Goolsbee, will also be closely watched for policy signals.

Among other movers, Apogee Therapeutics APGE.O jumped nearly 47% after AbbVie ABBV.O said it would acquire the biotech for $10.9 billion in cash. AbbVie rose 6.7%, while the healthcare index .SPXHC added 1%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and 26 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 125 new highs and 129 new lows.

Reuters

us stockwall streetNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Wall St indexes advance with boost from chips, Iran optimism
FINANCE
19-06-2026 04:35 HKT
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slip while Dow hits record high
FINANCE
17-06-2026 04:44 HKT
Wall Street rallies, Dow ends with record on US-Iran deal, oil price slide
FINANCE
16-06-2026 04:27 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
S&P, Dow open higher on Mideast deal hopes; SpaceX debut in focus
FINANCE
12-06-2026 21:41 HKT
Wall Street indexes jump, Trump says strikes against Iran canceled
FINANCE
12-06-2026 05:43 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens higher on tech rebound, Middle East in focus
FINANCE
11-06-2026 21:45 HKT
Wall Street indexes fall more than 1%, hit by tech, Iran war worries
FINANCE
11-06-2026 05:11 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower on tech losses, Middle East tensions
FINANCE
10-06-2026 21:36 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as tech selling resumes, Trump vows to react to downed US helicopter
FINANCE
10-06-2026 05:00 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
21 hours ago
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.