China hires banks for possible euro bond sale, term sheet shows

China's finance ministry has hired a group of Chinese and global banks to arrange a possible sale of euro-denominated bonds, a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

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The deal may include bonds due in five, eight and 12 years, depending on market conditions. No information on the potential size was provided.

China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it planned to sell up to 5 billion euros (HK$45.24 billion) of sovereign bonds in Luxembourg in the week of June 22, with final details to be announced before the sale.

China last sold euro bonds in November, when it raised 4 billion euros through a two-part deal that drew strong investor demand.

Wednesday's term sheet showed the mandated banks were Bank of China (3988), Bank of Communications (3328), Agricultural Bank of China (1288), BofA Securities, China Construction Bank (Asia), China International Capital Corporation (3908), Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia), HSBC (0005), ICBC (1398), JPMorgan, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank (2888) and UBS.

Reuters

