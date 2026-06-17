China hires banks for possible euro bond sale, term sheet shows

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ECB keeping its options open for July, Nagel says
12-06-2026 16:39 HKT
ECB raises rates to nip war-led inflation in the bud
11-06-2026 21:25 HKT
A saint, a monk, a rock: Bulgaria's euro coin designs
28-12-2025 19:52 HKT
China mandates banks for euro-denominated bond offering
14-11-2025 17:14 HKT
European banks to launch euro stablecoin in bid to counter US dominance
25-09-2025 21:01 HKT
ZTE eyes R&D growth with 3.6 billion yuan bond
29-07-2025 17:37 HKT
US dollar drops to lowest since 2021 against euro, sterling
26-06-2025 22:57 HKT
Central banks eye gold, euro and yuan as dollar dominance wanes
24-06-2025 17:33 HKT
Substantial weakening of US dollar seen in next two years
02-06-2025 17:43 HKT