logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

More central banks signal plans to increase gold holdings, WGC survey shows

FINANCE
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS

A record 45 percent of the reserve managers surveyed by the World Gold Council, up 2 percentage points from a year ago, expect to increase their own institutions' gold holdings over the next 12 months, the international organization said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The majority — 54 percent of 74 central banks that responded to the WGC's annual survey, conducted between February 5 and May 19 — said their holdings would remain unchanged, while 1 percent anticipated a decline.

Most responses were received after the start of the Middle East conflict in late February, which triggered a rally in oil prices and drove gold prices down.

Central banks remain keen on gold, and the recent price fall has not changed their minds, said Shaokai Fan, head of the central banks sector at the WGC.

The US and Iran agreed over the weekend on terms to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a 3 percent rise in gold prices on Monday.

Gold demand from central banks will slow down by 15 percent year-on-year in 2026 in tonnage terms, according to consultancy Metals Focus, but remain above pre-2022 levels, a consistently supportive factor for the market.

The WGC said 93 percent of respondents reported already holding gold, up from 81 percent a year ago.

Among the drivers for gold ownership, a record 90 percent of respondents cited its performance during times of crisis. The top answers also included long-term store of value and portfolio diversification. Gold's role as a geopolitical risk hedge was favoured among emerging market and developing economy respondents (85 percent).

As some central banks continued relocating their gold, 9 percent of respondents said they had increased domestic storage in the past 12 months, up from 5 percent last year, and 10 percent said they had diversified their overseas storage locations, up from 2 percent.

Within 12 months, 7 percent plan to increase domestic storage and 9 percent plan to diversify overseas locations.

The WGC did not ask central banks to specify where their gold came from in cases of repatriation.

However, its research showed that the Bank of England remains the most popular vaulting location, followed by domestic storage and the Bank for International Settlements.

Reuters

goldcentral bank

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rolex watches are displayed at a store in New York City, U.S., April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rolex raises gold watch prices again as super-rich buyers are undeterred
FINANCE
12-06-2026 21:13 HKT
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
Singapore bank DBS to offer tokenised physical gold to retail customers
FINANCE
11-06-2026 11:15 HKT
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
Gold hits over 6-month low on rate-hike concerns amid Mideast conflict
FINANCE
11-06-2026 10:16 HKT
Gold coins are pictured at the local shop of goldsmith Axel Harbaum-Neuhaus in Bonn, Germany, October 21, 2025, as gold prices rise and many trade in their golden possessions. REUTERS
OCBC to offer physical gold trading, storage in Singapore
FINANCE
08-06-2026 12:01 HKT
China's central bank extends gold buying spree for 19th month in May
FINANCE
07-06-2026 15:58 HKT
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's PBOC shuts liquidity tap for first time in 2 years, nudging idle cash into economy
FINANCE
03-06-2026 15:00 HKT
Gold falls nearly 2 percent with inflation worries rising on Middle East conflict
FINANCE
01-06-2026 22:54 HKT
Fed's Powell warns that politicizing the Fed would cost public trust
FINANCE
01-06-2026 14:22 HKT
China's April net gold imports via Hong Kong rise 81.2pc from March
FINANCE
28-05-2026 20:36 HKT
UK gold bars and gold Sovereign coins are displayed at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, October 8, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong introduces trading fee waiver to revitalise gold futures contract
FINANCE
27-05-2026 18:53 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.