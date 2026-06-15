Wall St gains as markets welcome Iran deal

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Washington and Tehran reached a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a sharp decline in crude prices.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.3 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 51364.55. The S&P 500 rose 85.3 points, or 1.15 percent, at the open to 7516.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 558.4 points, or 2.16 percent, to 26447.23 at the opening bell.