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FINANCE

Wall St gains as markets welcome Iran deal

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Washington and Tehran reached a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a sharp decline in crude prices.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.3 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 51364.55. The S&P 500 rose 85.3 points, or 1.15 percent, at the open to 7516.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 558.4 points, or 2.16 percent, to 26447.23 at the opening bell.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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