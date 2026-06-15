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FINANCE

Musk says SpaceX could bring US$1 trillion in revenue by 2030

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.

Elon Musk said on Sunday that his rocket company, SpaceX, could bring in US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public, valuing it at over US$2 trillion.

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"And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than US$1T in 2031," he wrote on his social media platform X, replying to journalist and financial commentator Jon Erlichman.

SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest US firm, cementing Musk's status as the world's first trillionaire.

However, the company still makes far less money than similarly valued tech giants like Broadcom and Amazon.com.

In 2025, SpaceX's revenue jumped to US$18.67 billion from US$14.02 billion a year earlier, but the company swung to a net loss of US$4.94 billion from a profit of US$791 million.

Some Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company's growth.

Goldman had estimated that SpaceX's revenue would exceed US$470 billion in 2030, while Morgan Stanley projected it would reach nearly US$330 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month.

Reuters

Elon MuskSpaceX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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