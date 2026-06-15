Musk says SpaceX could bring US$1 trillion in revenue by 2030

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SpaceX: Five key moments, from first launch to Starship megarocket
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Hang Seng HK-US TECH Index to add SpaceX
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After record IPO, Musk's SpaceX faces next test in market debut
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Science fiction? Musk's lofty SpaceX goals unrealistic, skeptics say
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Musk's SpaceX prices record US$75 billion IPO at US$135 a share
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All in on Musk, SpaceX's self-declared 'dream weaver'
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SpaceX on cusp of record IPO that could make Musk a trillionaire
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