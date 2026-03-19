Gold rises off one-month low on softer dollar; hawkish Fed caps gains

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Gold flashes past US$4,700/oz as Trump threats dampen global sentiment
20-01-2026 14:58 HKT
Gold could hit US$5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026, says HSBC
08-01-2026 21:53 HKT
Gold stages rebound on bargain hunting ahead of Fed verdict
29-10-2025 16:40 HKT
Gold and iPhones give surprise boost to UK retail in September
24-10-2025 15:30 HKT
Gold stages rebound on bargain-hunting, softer dollar
22-10-2025 15:52 HKT
Gold retreats from five-week high as investors book profits
22-07-2025 22:05 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT