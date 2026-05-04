Hong Kong stocks end higher on Monday's closing

The Hang Seng Index rose to over 300 points on Monday's closing.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose to 319 points, or 1.24 percent, to 26,095 points. It once rose by 546 points to 26,323 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index ended by rising 2.16 percent to 4,976 points.

Xiaomi (1810) jumped the highest by 6.75 percent among the blue chips, Alibaba (9988) rose by 4.52 percent, and CATL (3750) was up 3.87 percent.

Manycore Tech (0068), one of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons", surged by 18.63 percent. Xizhi Technology (1879) rose 15.23 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.11 percent to 4,112 points. While the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.09 percent to 15,107 points.

