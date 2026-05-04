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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks end higher on Monday's closing

FINANCE
30 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hang Seng Index rose to over 300 points on Monday's closing.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose to 319 points, or 1.24 percent, to 26,095 points. It once rose by 546 points to 26,323 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index ended by rising 2.16 percent to 4,976 points.

Xiaomi (1810) jumped the highest by 6.75 percent among the blue chips, Alibaba (9988) rose by 4.52 percent, and CATL (3750) was up 3.87 percent.

Manycore Tech (0068), one of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons", surged by 18.63 percent. Xizhi Technology (1879) rose 15.23 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.11 percent to 4,112 points. While the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.09 percent to 15,107 points.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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