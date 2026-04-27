Citi Hong Kong's four branches extend business hours during Labor Day Golden Week

Citi Hong Kong said it will extend its business hours at K11 Atelier Branch, Nathan Road Branch, Mongkok Branch, and Causeway Bay Branch to accommodate increased client demand for account opening and wealth management services during the Labor Day Golden Week.

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K11 Atelier Branch will open on May 1 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, while the other three branches will operate on May 2 from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm.

In the first quarter, the bank saw its International Personal Banking business record a year-on-year increase in client numbers, with its Citigold Private Client segment achieving strong double-digit growth.

Citi said the growth was primarily driven by mainland clients, who accounted for 70 percent of the overall IPB client base as of the end of March 2026 and continue to maintain a steady increase.

Citi Hong Kong has also launched remote account opening services to International Personal Banking clients. Mainland clients can now submit account opening applications via the Citi Hong Kong website before arriving in Hong Kong, and upload relevant documents and perform electronic identity verification through the Citi Mobile® App.

After completing the online application process, clients can visit designated branches to meet with their dedicated relationship manager and activate their accounts, the bank said.