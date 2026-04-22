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FINANCE

Trump mulls extending shipping waiver to ease US oil shipments, Axios reports

FINANCE
36 mins ago
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A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS

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U.S. President Donald Trump is considering extending the Jones Act waiver, which allows foreign-flagged cargo ships to move fuel and other goods between domestic ports, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

Trump waived Jones Act limitations for 60 days starting March 17, hoping the move would help tame the surge in fuel prices caused by the Iran war by increasing shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast to other coastal markets in the country.

Reuters

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