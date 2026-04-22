Trump mulls extending shipping waiver to ease US oil shipments, Axios reports

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U.S. President Donald Trump is considering extending the Jones Act waiver, which allows foreign-flagged cargo ships to move fuel and other goods between domestic ports, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

Trump waived Jones Act limitations for 60 days starting March 17, hoping the move would help tame the surge in fuel prices caused by the Iran war by increasing shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast to other coastal markets in the country.

Reuters