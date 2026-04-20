logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's state planner vows to expand domestic demand in meeting with private-sector firms

FINANCE
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS

China's state planner on Monday vowed to expand effective domestic demand and improve supply chain resilience in a meeting with private companies, an official statement showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The meeting was chaired by Zheng Shanjie, the head of the National Development and Reform Commission, who encouraged private companies to strengthen confidence in their development.

Representatives from electric vehicle maker Xpeng (9868) and lithium producer Tianqi Lithium (9696) were among those who attended the meeting, the statement showed.


Reuters

Chinastate plannerdemand

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Record 165 GW of wind power capacity added in 2025, led by China, report says
ESG
5 hours ago
China curtailing, not banning fuel exports, shipping data shows
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Logos of Orient Securities are seen near a branch of the company in Shanghai, China, January 26, 2017. REUTERS
China's Orient Securities to acquire Shanghai Securities
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Graphic content / People visit the Shanghai International Adult Products Industry Exhibition (API Expo 2026) on April 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
China sex toy makers cautiously embrace AI wave
CHINA
18-04-2026 15:03 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/File Photo
Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
CHINA
18-04-2026 13:36 HKT
Tiangong Ultra, a humanoid robot, runs across the finish line while securing the first position during the E-Town Humanoid Robot Half Marathon, in Beijing, China, April 19, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China humanoid robot half-marathon to showcase technical leaps
CHINA
18-04-2026 12:28 HKT
Reuters
Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 20pc in Q1, data shows
FINANCE
17-04-2026 17:00 HKT
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Iran war drives up costs, spoils the mood at China's largest trade fair
CHINA
17-04-2026 15:23 HKT
Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) review the guard of honor at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam 14 April 2025. Xi is on a state visit to Vietnam from 14 to 15 April 2025. LUONG THAI LINH / /Pool via REUTERS
China offers loans, technology for Vietnam railways
CHINA
17-04-2026 14:20 HKT
This picture taken on April 10, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2026, shows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2L) meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2R) at the headquarters of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
China, Russia ties driving N. Korean economic recovery: Seoul
CHINA
17-04-2026 13:08 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour
NEWS
19-04-2026 18:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.