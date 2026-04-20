China's state planner vows to expand domestic demand in meeting with private-sector firms

China's state planner on Monday vowed to expand effective domestic demand and improve supply chain resilience in a meeting with private companies, an official statement showed.

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The meeting was chaired by Zheng Shanjie, the head of the National Development and Reform Commission, who encouraged private companies to strengthen confidence in their development.

Representatives from electric vehicle maker Xpeng (9868) and lithium producer Tianqi Lithium (9696) were among those who attended the meeting, the statement showed.



Reuters