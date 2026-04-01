logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US manufacturing sector grows in March; supplier delivery performance deteriorates

FINANCE
01-04-2026 21:15 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in March, though a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs jumped to the highest level in nearly four years and suppliers took longer to deliver material amid the war in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday its manufacturing PMI edged up to 52.7 last month, the highest reading since August 2022, from 52.4 in February. It was the third consecutive month that the PMI was above the 50 level, which indicates expansion. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PMI little changed at 52.5.

Part of the increase in the index was likely because of lengthening suppliers' delivery times, normally associated with a strong economy and increased customer demand. In this instance, however, slower supplier deliveries likely indicate snarled supply chains.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has led to shipping restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz, with global crude prices surging more than 50 percent since the conflict started at the end of February. Shipments of fertilizers and aluminum have also been impacted.

The ISM survey's supplier deliveries index increased to 58.9 from 55.1 in February. A reading above 50 indicates slower deliveries.

With supply chains disrupted, manufacturers paid more for inputs last month. The survey's prices paid measure accelerated to 78.3, the highest level since June 2022, from 70.5 in February. The rise mirrored a surge in producer goods prices.

Economists expect the war will boost inflation this year and some believe that would prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates this year. The U.S. central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50 percent-3.75 percent range last month. In updated projections released alongside the decision, policymakers expected higher inflation and only a single reduction in borrowing costs in 2026.

Despite last month's rise in the PMI, tariffs remain a constraint on manufacturing, which accounts for 10.1 percent of the economy. The sector has yet to experience the rebirth that Trump envisioned with his import duties, which were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump has since announced a global duty.

The ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index dropped to 53.5 from 55.8 in February. Growth in backlog orders also slowed. Factory employment remained subdued. Manufacturing employment has declined by 100,000 jobs since January 2025.
 

US manufactoringPMI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 30, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
US business activity slips to 11-month low in March amid Iran war, S&P Global survey shows
FINANCE
24-03-2026 22:00 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong's PMI rises to 53.3 in February
FINANCE
04-03-2026 15:43 HKT
People walk by office towers in the Lujiazui financial district of Shanghai, China October 17, 2022. REUTERS
China's services sector growth races to 33-month high in February, survey shows
FINANCE
04-03-2026 10:55 HKT
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
China's factory activity expands at quickest pace in over 5 years, private PMI shows
FINANCE
04-03-2026 10:37 HKT
Hong Kong PMI expands for six consecutive months
FINANCE
04-02-2026 17:01 HKT
Hong Kong PMI falls to 51.9 in December
FINANCE
06-01-2026 15:49 HKT
People walk on a pedestrian bridge at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, July 14, 2025. REUTERS
China's services growth hits 6-month low in December, shows private PMI
FINANCE
05-01-2026 10:46 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Euro zone manufacturing slips deeper into contraction at year-end, PMI shows
FINANCE
02-01-2026 17:51 HKT
Dark clouds hang over the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany, February 18, 2021. REUTERS
Euro zone business activity hits 16-month high but new orders stall, PMI shows
FINANCE
23-09-2025 17:37 HKT
Wall Street ends mixed as worries linger before Holiday break
FINANCE
03-04-2026 04:40 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.