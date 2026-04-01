logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed's Barkin: Households, firms still see oil shock through a "short-term lens"

FINANCE
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Businesses continue to act as if high oil prices will prove only a short-term disruption, with little evidence yet it has caused consumers to pull back on spending or shifted public inflation expectations in a worrisome way, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"My instinct is you've still got a short-term lens on this," Barkin told Reuters on Tuesday, basing his conclusion on things like weekly credit card spending data and his regular conversations with business executives about pricing, investment and other issues.

"Gas spending is up a lot, obviously, but the rest of spending still looks pretty healthy," said Barkin, who is not a voter on interest rate policy this year. 

"If you think this is a two- or three- or four-week thing, an extra US$10 (HK$78) to US$15 isn't great but it doesn't fundamentally change your standard of living. If you think this is going to last for a long time that's when I think you're more likely to see pullback."

Since the start of U.S. airstrikes in Iran and the ensuing surge in global oil prices, Fed officials and central bankers globally have reacted with equal parts concern and patience - concern that sustained high energy prices could raise inflation they are fighting to contain, and patience against overreacting until it is clear how long the conflict might last and what the impact on prices might be.

The Fed at its most recent meeting held the policy interest rate steady in the current 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent range, with policymakers still projecting a single quarter-point rate cut by the end of the year.

But the situation is unpredictable. The potential for quick change in either direction was apparent this week when benchmark Brent crude oil briefly topped US$119 a barrel, more than 70 percent higher than before the U.S. commenced bombing, then plunged to around US$102 after President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. campaign may be nearing its end. He is to address the nation Wednesday night.

Gas prices, meanwhile, jumped again on Wednesday to a national average of US$4.06, according to AAA, the highest since the summer of 2022, when a combination of pandemic-era supply shocks and strong consumer demand led to the worst surge of inflation in 40 years.

Fed officials are intent on avoiding a repeat, and the oil surge prompted investors to - briefly - anticipate the Fed would begin hiking interest rates this year rather than at some point resuming the rate reductions that had been expected.

Barkin said there are scenarios that could push the Fed in any direction at this point, but the case for a hike would in his view likely revolve around a rise in inflation expectations - the sort of development that would compel policymakers to prove they are committed to keeping price increases in line with their 2 percent target.

"The hike case would be around inflation expectations starting to finally move," he said. "I don't have a sense that they've broken out at this point."

The case for cuts, by contrast, would involve either inflation starting to move quickly back towards the Fed's 2 percent target from about a percentage point above that now, or a weakening in the job market that required support in the form of rate cuts.


PRICING POWER WEAKER IN GOODS THAN IN SERVICES

The employment report for March due Friday will be watched closely to see if the job losses posted in February prove an anomaly or were a sign of developing weakness.

Absent that, however, the Fed may be left on hold, with inflation expected to make only halting progress towards the central bank's target this year, given successive price shocks under Trump that began with tariffs and continued with oil.

Barkin said in his conversations with executives he sees a split developing between the goods sector, where retailers feel their pricing power has been limited by pushback from consumers, and the service sector, where firms that cater to better-off households in particular feel more free to raise prices.

After talking with one retailer focused on low to moderate-income customers, "I had the strong sense that consumers are exhausted by price increases," he said. "They're pushing back. I walked out with the lens that 1 percent to 2 percent (of price increases) ... that would be â€‹about as much as they could handle."

"Where there's more vulnerability is on the services side, particularly selling to high-end customers," he said.

"Goods suppliers who've been through the drill multiple times with trying to pass on tariffs and trying to pass on oil shock costs, they just don't feel they've got much left," Barkin said. "I don't have the same feeling on services."

The likely result, Barkin said, is slower progress back to the Fed's inflation target, an outlook now embedded in market expectations that see rate hikes as off the table, but also with the Fed on an extended pause well into 2027 before rate cuts are expected.

"I see a gradual path, not a quick path. That's my instinct."

Reuters

Oil PriceMiddle EastIran

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location(Reuters)
High-stakes US special forces mission rescues airman from Iran after F-15 crash
WORLD
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation about the Iran war at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
WORLD
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
WORLD
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Photo by SENIOR AIRMAN DANIELLE CHARMICHAEL / US AIR FORCE / AFP An A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog, peels away after receiving fuel over Idaho on November 25, 2020.
White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs
WORLD
04-04-2026 17:33 HKT
A placard is seen during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, December 10, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Iran executes two linked to opposition group, media say
WORLD
04-04-2026 17:30 HKT
A destroyed vehicle amid rubble at the site of a strike on a residential building, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
WHO warns about attacks on Iran health facilities, regional threat
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:28 HKT
Gathered onlookers observe the B1 bridge damaged by a strike, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Karaj, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iranian engineers mourn their tallest bridge, bombed by Trump
WORLD
04-04-2026 15:12 HKT
Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
WORLD
04-04-2026 12:50 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
Iran's former top diplomat urges deal with US to end war
WORLD
03-04-2026 21:38 HKT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
Israel under fire as Trump warns of destroying Iranian infrastructure
WORLD
03-04-2026 18:54 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.