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FINANCE

Flag carrier Air China's losses widen in 2025 as fare pressure weighs

FINANCE
49 mins ago
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An Air China plane flies over Dubai on March 11, 2026.
An Air China plane flies over Dubai on March 11, 2026.

Air China (0753) on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.77 billion yuan (HK$2 billion) for 2025, reversing earlier signs of recovery, as the country’s flagship carrier was hurt by domestic market competition.

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The full-year loss was within the company’s estimate of about 1.3 billion to 1.9 billion yuan provided in January but significantly wider than its net loss of 233 million yuan in 2024.

The airline swung to a loss of 3.64 billion yuan in the fourth quarter after posting a profit in the third quarter on the back of the peak summer season.

Reuters

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