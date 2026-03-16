Air China to resume direct flights to N. Korea on March 30

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S.Korea says North fires around 10 ballistic missiles
14-03-2026 17:10 HKT
Train from North Korea to China reaches Beijing after six-year pause
13-03-2026 12:30 HKT
North Korea unveils image of leader's daughter firing pistol
12-03-2026 16:51 HKT
China-N.Korea trains to resume after six-year halt: travel agents
10-03-2026 14:00 HKT
North Korea cancels Pyongyang international marathon: tour agency
09-03-2026 21:29 HKT
North Korea looking to replicate youth success at Women's Asian Cup
26-02-2026 15:36 HKT
North Korea's Kim shuns South but could 'get along' with US
26-02-2026 10:04 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT