Galaxis rises 92.1pc on its trading debut in Hong Kong, but New Vision Electronics drops

Intelligent intralogistics robotics manufacturer Zhejiang Galaxis Technology rose 92.1 percent and head-up display producer Jiangsu New Vision Automotive Electronics fell 0.7 percent on their Hong Kong trading debuts on Tuesday.

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Galaxis opened at HK$32 on its first trading day, higher than its initial public offering price of HK$16.66. Each lot of 200 shares gains HK$3,068.

The company's retail tranche was 2,152.26 oversubscribed, and the international tranche was 2.37 times.

New Vision Electronics opened at HK$43.9, slightly lower than its IPO price of HK$44.2, losing HK$15 for each lot of 50 shares.

Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 67.89 times, and the international tranche was 0.34 times.

Gloria Leung