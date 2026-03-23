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FINANCE

Laopu Gold profit surges 2.3 times to 4.87b yuan in 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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A staff member attends to a customer at a Laopu Gold jewellery store in Beijing, China March 12, 2025. REUTERS
A staff member attends to a customer at a Laopu Gold jewellery store in Beijing, China March 12, 2025. REUTERS
Laopu Gold

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